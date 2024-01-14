Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$169.47.

Shares of CNR opened at C$169.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

