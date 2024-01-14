Zacks Research Comments on Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 34.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 60.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 65.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 112,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.