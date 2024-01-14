Zacks Research Comments on ONE Gas, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for ONE Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

