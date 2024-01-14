Zacks Research Weighs in on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

