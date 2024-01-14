Zacks Research Weighs in on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion.
Microchip Technology Price Performance
MCHP stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.
Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
