Zacks Research Weighs in on Phibro Animal Health Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

