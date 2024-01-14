Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $248.87 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.