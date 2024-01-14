ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Update

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 368,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ZeroFox Stock Up 3.3 %

ZFOX stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.11. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. ZeroFox had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZeroFox will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZeroFox by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,316,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 726,352 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZeroFox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZeroFox by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZFOX

About ZeroFox

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.