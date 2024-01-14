ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Update

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 368,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ZeroFox Stock Up 3.3 %
ZFOX stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.11. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. ZeroFox had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZeroFox will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.
