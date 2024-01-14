Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Zillow Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

