Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

