ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZK International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $0.84 on Friday. ZK International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZK International Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ZK International Group worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.