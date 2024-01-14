Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.33.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $198.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

