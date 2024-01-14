ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

