Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Buys £150.78 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTFGet Free Report) insider Gary McGrath bought 42 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($192.20).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

ZTF opened at GBX 349 ($4.45) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 336.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £170.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,586.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.29).

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

