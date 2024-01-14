Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Zscaler worth $42,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $644,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $230.77 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

