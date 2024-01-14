Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $265.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Macquarie upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $230.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

