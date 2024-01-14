Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,117 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of MP Materials worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MP. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,234,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 387,388 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 50.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 10.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

MP opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.51. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get Our Latest Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.