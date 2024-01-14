Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Voya Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $70.61 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

