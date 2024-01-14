Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Chemours worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Chemours by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

