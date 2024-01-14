Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,500 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.8 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $209.27. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

