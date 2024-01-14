Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,067 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 74.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 378.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KRC opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

