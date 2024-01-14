Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,094 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

