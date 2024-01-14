Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 613 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $382.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.60. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.79%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

