Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

