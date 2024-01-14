Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Worthington Enterprises worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

