Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.70 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,142,000 after acquiring an additional 112,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,956,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

XPO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XPO opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 278.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

