Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $212.45 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $221.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average of $193.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

