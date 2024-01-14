Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $439.86 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.33 and a 12-month high of $461.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

