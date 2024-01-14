Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,184 shares of company stock valued at $32,878,741 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $132.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.