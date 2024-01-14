Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.42.

Five Below Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.80. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.