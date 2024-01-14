Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,599 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

