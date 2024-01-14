Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,691 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after buying an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $91,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,416,000 after buying an additional 399,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNDY. Citigroup decreased their price target on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.31. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.90 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

