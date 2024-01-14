Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $45.36 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

