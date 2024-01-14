Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 244,481 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

