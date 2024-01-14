Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,951 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.