10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of 10x Genomics worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,524,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,524,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $72,767.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,036. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.