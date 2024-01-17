12,145 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 140,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

