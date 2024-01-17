19,840 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Insider Activity

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.85%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

