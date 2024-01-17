4,010 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $358.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

