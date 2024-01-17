5,150 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Trex by 1.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

NYSE TREX opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

