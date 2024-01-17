5G Networks Limited (5GN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on February 21st

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
5G Networks Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.06.
5G Networks Company Profile
