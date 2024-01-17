6,900 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC opened at $271.52 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

