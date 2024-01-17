836,027 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 836,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $158,520,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

