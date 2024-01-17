8,836 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Chevron Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $155.61. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

