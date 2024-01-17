ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACSAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 29th

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’s previous dividend of $0.007306.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.