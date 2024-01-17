ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACSAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 29th

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’s previous dividend of $0.007306.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $8.94.
