Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 18,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 74,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $218.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

Get Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,936 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF makes up 1.8% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 3.25% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.