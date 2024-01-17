Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.88.

Several research firms have commented on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $145.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,467,742,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after buying an additional 1,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

