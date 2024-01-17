Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

AVTE stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $544.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,379 shares of company stock valued at $730,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $20,479,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,007,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 176,538 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.