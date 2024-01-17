Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

In related news, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.70 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.