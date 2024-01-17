Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.61

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.61 and traded as high as $18.53. Alexander & Baldwin shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 161,900 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.