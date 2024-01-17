Algoma Central Co. (ALC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$577.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$14.14 and a 52 week high of C$16.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.93.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). Algoma Central had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of C$205.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algoma Central will post 1.9101412 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Algoma Central Company Profile

In other news, Director Jens Grønning acquired 2,000 shares of Algoma Central stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,140.00. 57.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

