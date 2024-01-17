Algoma Central Co. (ALC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$577.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$14.14 and a 52 week high of C$16.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.93.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). Algoma Central had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of C$205.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algoma Central will post 1.9101412 earnings per share for the current year.
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.
